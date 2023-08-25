Here's How Non-Life Insurers Performed From April To July

India's non-life insurers reported record revenue in July, which rose 14% over last year and around 17% in the last four months.

From April to July, the revenue from segments of engineering, motor, health and aviation outperformed the industry growth.

"The general insurance industry’s overall ex-crop growth accelerated to 20% year-on-year in July 2023 from 14-18% in the last two months, boosted by the government health business. Core segments fared well—retail health was up 18% and motor was up 15%; group health held up at 19%," said Kotak Securities Ltd. in its report.