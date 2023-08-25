Here's How Non-Life Insurers Performed From April To July
From April to July, the revenue from segments of engineering, motor, health and aviation outperformed the industry growth.
India's non-life insurers reported record revenue in July, which rose 14% over last year and around 17% in the last four months.
"The general insurance industry’s overall ex-crop growth accelerated to 20% year-on-year in July 2023 from 14-18% in the last two months, boosted by the government health business. Core segments fared well—retail health was up 18% and motor was up 15%; group health held up at 19%," said Kotak Securities Ltd. in its report.
How the listed non-life insurers fared so far in FY24 (YoY):
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.
For the four months up to July, ICICI Lombard's revenue was up 20% and its overall market share rose by 26 basis points to 9.67%.
"ICICI Lombard lags private sector aggregate growth in both motor and health," said Yes Securities (India) Ltd. in its report.
Health
The private insurer's health segment grew 35% on an overall basis over last year.
The overall market share rose by 50 basis points.
Retail health revenue were up 22%, while group health was up 39%.
Market share of retail premium was up 10 basis points, while group rose 114 basis points.
Motor
Motor on an overall revenue basis rose 7%, but market share fell by 116 basis points.
Motor own damage insurance was up 9% and third party rose 4%. Market share for both categories fell 138 basis points and 107 basis points, respectively.
New India Assurance Co.
In the April-July period, the public sector general insurer's revenue were up 9% and its overall market share fell by 108 basis points to 15.02%.
Health
The insurer saw its health segment expand 9% on an overall basis.
Market share fell 265 basis points on an overall basis.
Retail health segment rose 7%, while group health grew 5%.
Retail heath market share fell by 74 basis points, while group health fell by 413 basis points.
Motor
Revenue from the motor segment, on an overall revenue basis, rose 18%, but market share fell by 15 basis points.
Motor own damage was up 36% and third party rose 8%. Market share for own damage rose 108 basis points, but fell for third party by 96 basis points.
Star Health And Allied Insurance Co.
Star Health's overall revenue in the first four months of FY24 rose 19%, while its market share expanded marginally by 9 basis points to 4.65%.
Health
The private health insurer saw its health segment expand 19%.
Market share fell by 51 basis points.
Retail health was up 18%, while group health rose 31%.
Retail health market share remained flat, while that of group health rose by 10 basis points.