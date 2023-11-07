Here's How Much Shilpa Shetty Made From Mamamearth's IPO

Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd., which owns new-age FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, debuted on Tuesday, listing with a gain of nearly 2% on the National Stock Exchange against the issue price of Rs 324.

The stock began the trade at Rs 330, up 1.85% on the NSE. It later hit a high of Rs 337.60 and a low of Rs 323. The stock listed at par with the issue price of Rs 324 on the BSE.

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the earliest investors in the company congratulated co-founders Varun and Ghazal Alagh for the IPO.

In a post on X, the actor tagged the husband-wife duo and wrote: "Dreams do come true… with FAITH. From bootstrap to unicorn to now becoming an IPO… what a journey it’s been for Mamaearth."

"Incredibly proud of our trajectory Upwards and onwards. Godspeed," she added.

She was also present at the share listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty also sold her 13.93 lakh shares in the offer for sale (OFS) portion of the IPO. She has earned around Rs 45.14 crore from this public issue and still owns around 2.30 lakh shares in the company.