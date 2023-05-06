Here's How Bajaj Finserv's Insurance Subsidiaries Performed In Fiscal 2023

Bajaj Group's insurance arms, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co., reported growth in financial year 2023.

The life insurance arm ranked fourth among private peers in terms of market share, while the general insurance company ranked third, as of March 2023.

The two companies disclosed their financial performance as part of the public disclosures of their listed parent, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., on April 27.