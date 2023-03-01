Here's Are Jefferies Top 'Underperform' Stocks From February
Cummins India, Tata Power, Bharat Forge are the top 'underperform' stocks from February.
Jefferies' top three stocks with 'underperform' ratings from February are Cummins India Ltd., Tata Power Company Ltd. and Bharat Forge Ltd.
The brokerage highlighted concerns such as stressed margins for Cummins, lower returns on equity for Tata Power and moderating export revenues for Bharat Forge in order to justify its stance.
Cummins India: Margins Under Pressure
Jefferies maintains an 'underperform' rating on Cummins, citing margin pressure as the company transitions to new pollution standards.
The company will need to hike prices by 30–50% to offset the costs of new engines, the brokerage said, adding that passing on the cost will not be easy given the highly competitive environment.
"Fiscal 2014–18 margins dropped 310 basis points post CPCB II upgrade when a 20% price hike for costs was to be passed on," Jefferies said. The quantum of the hike is higher this time, it said.
The Ministry of Power issued a paper seeking comments to finalise norms to ensure uninterrupted power supply, which includes construction sites so that there is no requirement for diesel generators.
"We believe that if the paper is finalised, it would be negative for the medium-term outlook of diesel generators and Cummins," Jefferies said.
Cummins' earnings recovery will be hurt by aggressive competition and limited power deficit pockets, even as margins remain under pressure, the brokerage said.
Jefferies has set a price target of Rs 1,170 apiece, implying a potential downside of 26%.
Tata Power: Lower RoE A Concern
Jefferies has kept Tata Power at 'underperform', citing concerns about returns on equity in the medium term.
The RoE, according to the brokerage, is below the cost of capital on the company's power asset basket.
Blackrock and Mubadala invested Rs 4,000 crore in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. for a 9.76%–11.43% stake, Jefferies said.
"Tata Power Renewable includes the entire gamut of Tata Power’s renewable energy business, including electric vehicle charging, which, we believe, has a limited scope of option value in the company’s business," it said.
Jefferies has set a price target of Rs 180, implying a potential downside of 11%.
Bharat Forge: Moderating Export Growth
Jefferies maintained an 'underperform' rating on Bharat Forges as it expects export revenue to moderate in the coming years.
"Export revenue growth is expected to moderate from 87% in fiscal 2022 to 22% in fiscal 2023 and further to 3% by fiscal 2025," the brokerage said.
Domestic revenues too would moderate from 22% year-on-year in fiscal 2023 to 14% and 10% by fiscal 2014 and 2025, it said.
Jefferies also flagged concerns about cyclical headwinds in exports and elevated consensus expectations. The street has already cut FY23–24 earnings per share for Bharat Forge by 24–47% from the peak, Jefferies said, adding that its FY23–25 earnings per share estimates are 9–20% below consensus.
The brokerage has set a price target of Rs 555 apiece, implying a potential downside of 32%.