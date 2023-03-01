Here's Are Jefferies Top 'Underperform' Stocks From February

Jefferies maintains an 'underperform' rating on Cummins, citing margin pressure as the company transitions to new pollution standards.

The company will need to hike prices by 30–50% to offset the costs of new engines, the brokerage said, adding that passing on the cost will not be easy given the highly competitive environment.

"Fiscal 2014–18 margins dropped 310 basis points post CPCB II upgrade when a 20% price hike for costs was to be passed on," Jefferies said. The quantum of the hike is higher this time, it said.

The Ministry of Power issued a paper seeking comments to finalise norms to ensure uninterrupted power supply, which includes construction sites so that there is no requirement for diesel generators.

"We believe that if the paper is finalised, it would be negative for the medium-term outlook of diesel generators and Cummins," Jefferies said.

Cummins' earnings recovery will be hurt by aggressive competition and limited power deficit pockets, even as margins remain under pressure, the brokerage said.

Jefferies has set a price target of Rs 1,170 apiece, implying a potential downside of 26%.