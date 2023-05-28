Here’s Why Buying A Chunk Of America Can Be An Inflation Hedge

What’s more fascinating is the consistency of those returns. You don’t have big, huge up years and huge down years that you do across so many other mainstream asset classes. So the consistency of the returns and that relative lack of volatility means that the Sharpe ratio of farmland can be very, very attractive — the risk-adjusted returns there. And in addition to that, there’s a couple of key themes. One is it can be inflation-linked. It’s actually shown to be more inflation-linked than gold in that in times of high inflation or persistent inflation, it tends to outperform. And also that it just doesn’t have a lot of correlation to other asset classes. It’s almost exactly zero in its correlation to the S&P.