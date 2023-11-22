BQPrimeBusiness NewsHere Are The Key Measures Hunt Announced In UK Autumn Statement
ADVERTISEMENT

Here Are The Key Measures Hunt Announced In UK Autumn Statement

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled a package of 110 measures in his Autumn Statement laying out the government’s tax and spending plans, saying Britain has “turned a corner.”

22 Nov 2023, 09:46 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Jeremy Hunt froze all alcohol duties until August 2024.
Jeremy Hunt froze all alcohol duties until August 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled a package of 110 measures in his Autumn Statement laying out the government’s tax and spending plans, saying Britain has “turned a corner.”

The Treasury puts the total cost of the package at £14.3 billion ($17.8 billion) in 2024-25 — during which a general election is expected — with the giveaway rising to £21.1 billion four years later.

Here’s a rundown of some of the key measures he announced on Wednesday, and the Treasury’s estimate of their annual cost by the 2028-2029 tax year, unless otherwise stated.

Policy Measures

National Insurance: Hunt cut the rate of the national insurance payroll tax for employees by 2 percentage points to 10% from Jan. 6. He saved the measure for last in a speech to the House of Commons lasting just over 50 minutes — the traditional rabbit out of the hat that chancellors like to flourish. COST: £9.3B

Earlier in his statement, he had also scrapped so-called Class 2 national insurance payments made by the self-employed, and reduced their Class 4 payments  — the main rate — by a percentage point. COST: £710M

Full Expensing: Hunt made permanent an existing three-year investment tax relief for businesses which affords them 25p of tax relief on every £1 invested in plant and machinery. In doing so, he satisfied one of the main requests from British companies ahead of the statement. COST: £10.9B

Alcohol Duty: The chancellor froze all alcohol duties until August 2024. COST (2 tax years): £310M 

Welfare & Pensions: Hunt increased welfare benefits by the September inflation rate of 6.7%, as is standard. In the run-up to the statement, his team had been examining using the lower October rate of 4.6%. He also raised pensions by 8.5%, in line with the rise in wages in July. Both followed standard practice, so aren’t included in the Treasury’s costings for new measures included in the Autumn Statement.

Business Rates Discount: Hunt extended by a year the 75% discount on business rates paid by retail, hospitality and leisure industries. COST 2024-25: £2.7B

Hunt also froze the multiplier used for small business property valuations for a further year. COST: £410M

Increasing Housing Allowance: Hunt increased the housing allowance to cover rents up to the 30th percentile in local rental markets. COST: £1.7B

Work Capability Assessments: The government will change how benefits claimants are assessed on their ability to work in a move that will classify more people as being able to do so because they can work from home, reducing eligibility for welfare payments. SAVING: £1.3B

Other Measures: Hunt increased the duty on hand-rolling tobacco (RAISING £100M); increased cash available to incentivize businesses to invest in energy efficiency measures under so-called Climate Change Agreements (COSTING £330 million); increased funding for an NHS mental health program (COSTING £220m); announced simplifications to research and development tax reliefs (COSTING £280M); and implemented an OECD rule on under-taxed profits (RAISING £490M).

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT