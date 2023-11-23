Here Are Jefferies' Top Bets For November

Jefferies has given a 'buy' rating to 27 stocks for November, while five companies have gotten an 'underperform' rating.

In the financial segment, Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co., ICICI Bank Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Shriram Finance Ltd. featured in the brokerage's top buy list.

TVS Motor Co. and Eicher Motors Ltd. were among Jefferies' top picks in the automotive sector. Among the pharma stocks, Piramal Pharma Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were the brokerage's preferred bets.

Other companies which got a 'buy' rating from the brokerage are Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Honasa Consumer Ltd., Amber Enterprise Pvt., Supreme Industries Ltd., and Zomato Ltd.