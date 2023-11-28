Heineken Forays Into India's Draught Beer Market
The company will initially sell the product in premium bars and pubs across Mumbai, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra.
United Breweries Ltd., the country's largest producer of beer, has brought Heineken Silver Draught Beer to India, expanding its presence in the premium beer category.
The launch on Tuesday also marks Heineken's debut in the country's draught beer market as it seeks to provide consumers with a premium, smooth-tasting beverage tailored for social occasions, the company said.
The company will initially sell the product in premium bars and pubs across Mumbai, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra, with plans to expand to Karnataka in the current financial year.
Heineken Silver Draught Beer, crafted by brewers using natural ingredients including Heineken’s unique A-yeast and 100% malt, promises the freshest taste, according to the company.
"We recognise the demand for a superior and refreshing beer experience," Vivek Gupta, chief executive officer of United Breweries, said. "With Heineken Silver, we offer a 100% malt brew crafted with natural ingredients."
Gupta said this variant garnered immense appreciation in "our global markets." "We are confident that it will resonate with the new generation of beer enthusiasts in India."
While United Breweries' Kingfisher continues to be the largest beer brand in the country, the Heineken brand has three variants in India other than the draught beer, including the original, Heineken 0.0, and the Silver. The company also sells the Amstel brew in India.
Shares of United Breweries were trading 1.78% higher at Rs 1,612.55 apiece on the BSE compared to a 0.32% advance in the benchmark Sensex as of 3.19 p.m.