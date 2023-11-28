Heineken Forays Into India's Draught Beer Market

United Breweries Ltd., the country's largest producer of beer, has brought Heineken Silver Draught Beer to India, expanding its presence in the premium beer category.

The launch on Tuesday also marks Heineken's debut in the country's draught beer market as it seeks to provide consumers with a premium, smooth-tasting beverage tailored for social occasions, the company said.

The company will initially sell the product in premium bars and pubs across Mumbai, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra, with plans to expand to Karnataka in the current financial year.