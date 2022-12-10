Hedge Funds Lure Oil Traders With Seven-Figure Signing Bonuses

But those who are leaving banks still have plenty of opportunities across the energy trading world — especially at hedge funds and merchants. Companies that are traditionally called commercial players, mostly producers or refiners, have looked to add or boost trading capabilities this year. The list includes heavyweights such as Exxon Mobil Corp. as well as smaller players such as Citgo Petroleum Corp. Commodity funds are also beefing up their trading presence and scooping up people who have expertise in physical markets.