Hedge Funds Cut Stock Leverage At Fastest Pace Since 2020 Crash

“Client activity has been reflexive, as lower prices have been met with significant de-risking from the trading community and the loss sponsorship from the retail community,” Tony Pasquariello, Goldman’s head of hedge-fund coverage, wrote in a note. “While I’m a believer in the durability of US growth and the exceptionalism of US mega cap tech, from today’s levels it is hard for me to get excited about either the ‘E’ or the ‘PE’ into next year.”