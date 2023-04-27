Heat Waves, People And The Economy. What's Happening?

According to a study documenting the impact of heat stress on informal sector women workers by Integrated Research and Action for Development, most women surveyed were prone to heat exhaustion and heat rashes, with a few of the respondents having suffered from heatstroke. Since these women spend a long duration of the day in the sun, it increases the chances of developing problems faced due to heat stress, the study said.

Of all the daily wage workers surveyed, 80% of the hawkers and vendors, 78% of the construction workers and 64% of the maids and sweepers reported that they do not take any kind of treatment for heat-related illness, due to financial constraints.

The respondents reported difficulty in working during peak summer hours, along with little or no business for vendors because of a drop in footfalls. A majority of the respondents—67% maids and sweepers and 41% hawkers and vendors—reported that there is a loss of two to four hours from their average working hours, while a third reported losses of up to two hours.

Of all the daily wage workers surveyed, 20% of the maids and sweepers, 15% of the hawkers and vendors and 13% of the construction workers faced a monthly income loss between Rs 1,001-2,000. A majority of the construction workers reported losses of up to Rs 1,000, while over half of the hawkers and vendors face loss between Rs 2,001-3,000.