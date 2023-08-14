Healthcare Is Poised For Consolidation, Says Karma Capital's Rushabh Sheth

India's economic trajectory is set to be distinctly more oriented towards domestic factors in comparison to China, according to Rushabh Sheth, co-founder of Karma Capital Advisors Pvt.

During China's phase of transitioning from a per capita income of $2,200 to $5,000, its economy was largely driven by a manufacturing-focused approach, Sheth said in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"So, we are slightly different there in terms of the concept of the economy. However, we have multiple opportunities from multiple directions," he said.

India will always see a significant amount of consumer discretionary spends, which is significantly larger than those seen in some of the Southeast Asian economies, which went through a similar growth cycle, Sheth noted.