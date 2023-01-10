Healthcare Edtech Startup Virohan Raises $7 Million Funding Led By Blume Ventures

Healthcare edtech startup Virohan has raised $7 million in a funding round led by Blume Ventures. With the latest round - which also saw participation from others - the total capital raised till date comes to $11 million, according to a statement.

"Virohan has raised $7 million in a...round led by Blume Ventures with participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners and Lesing Artha Limited including $500,000 from Harshvardhan Rajgarhia as part of Lets Venture, ALES Japan, Shantanu Jain (Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase – Singapore), Deepa Bagla Financial Consultants and others," the statement said.