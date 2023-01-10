Healthcare Edtech Startup Virohan Raises $7 Million Funding Led By Blume Ventures
Virohan is a healthcare edtech platform which trains students in Allied Healthcare Programmes.
Healthcare edtech startup Virohan has raised $7 million in a funding round led by Blume Ventures. With the latest round - which also saw participation from others - the total capital raised till date comes to $11 million, according to a statement.
"Virohan has raised $7 million in a...round led by Blume Ventures with participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners and Lesing Artha Limited including $500,000 from Harshvardhan Rajgarhia as part of Lets Venture, ALES Japan, Shantanu Jain (Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase – Singapore), Deepa Bagla Financial Consultants and others," the statement said.
Virohan was founded in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal who come with backgrounds in retail, sales, technology, product development and finance.
Allied Healthcare Programmes are technicians in the healthcare industry who form 60% of the healthcare workforce and include technicians like phlebotomist, medical lab technicians, operating theatre technicians, among others.
With the latest fundraise, Virohan aims to expand to 200 new campuses pan-India, and train 7,000 plus students.
The company is also planning to use funds to develop and launch new training programmes, scale its omnichannel training platform infrastructure and content in vernacular languages along with developing new features to enhance learning outcomes for students.
This funding will also help the company expand to Japanese markets with support from its existing investors ALES, and Rebright Partners.
InCruiter, a leading Interview-as-a-Service brand, has raised Rs 1 crore in a revenue-based funding round led by Recur Club.
The company plans to deploy this capital to promote its recently-launched Interview-as-a-Service in the U.S., Canada and Dubai markets to accelerate geographical expansion.
As part of this initiative, InCruiter will set up new offices in these geographies and recruit new talents in tech and sales to ensure seamless operations.
The funding underlines the company's dedication to transforming traditional hiring practices through our all-in-one Interview-as-a-Service solution, Anil Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder of InCruiter, said.
"We will continue to launch more such innovative products in the coming times - a new product is already in the pipeline and is expected to go live by the end of 2023," Agarwal added.
Since its inception in 2018, InCruiter has conducted about 50,000 interviews, engaged 2,200-plus interviewers and completed 1.51 million interview minutes. It has served over 250 domestic and international clients, including some top industry players like Practo, Mahindra, Adecco, and Spinny, among others.