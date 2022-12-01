Headwinds To India's GDP Growth Getting Stronger, Say Economists

Improving contact-intensive services amid stable urban consumption demand could continue at a slower pace for some more time, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"However, our channel checks depict mixed demand trends during the recent festive season," she cautioned.

Employment growth in the formal sector appears to be reducing. Additionally, subdued real rural wage growth may further impact rural consumption, according to Arora.

Capex indicators are healthy, with an added improvement in capacity utilisation and signs of new investment gradually coming in with capital goods production registering an uptick.

Yet, the momentum of the recovery is still below full strength, warranting policy support and a push of government capex.