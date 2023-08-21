HDFC Wants to Ride India Consumer Boom After Home Loan Dominance

It’s an opportune moment for HDFC Bank as demand from retail customers surges across India, the world’s most populous country. The nation’s banks and shadow lenders have been expanding into consumer finance as demand for loans from retail customers surged 22% over the past year. The intensifying competition has drawn the likes of Jio Financial Services Ltd., a unit of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., that’s looking to get a slice of the action.