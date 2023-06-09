HDFC May Tap Kapil For Mammoth Mortgage Business Post Merger

Kapil, who has worked at India’s most valuable bank for almost a quarter of a century, recently met executives at the mortgage lender to discuss plans for the loan book post-merger, according to people familiar with the matter. If he gets the role, Kapil will lead a mammoth mortgage business, that currently includes gross individual loans of 5 trillion rupees ($61 billion) at HDFC and over 1 trillion rupees at HDFC Bank, according to the firms’ latest financial statements.