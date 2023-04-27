HDFC Life Q4 Results Review: Most Brokerages Retain Positive Rating On Higher Premiums, Attractive Valuations
HDFC Life's revenue rose 21% in the fourth quarter with net premiums rising 25% over the previous year.
Most analysts retained 'buy' ratings on HDFC Life Insurance Co., citing a surge in premiums in the fourth quarter and attractive valuations.
The private insurer's after-tax profit fell 28% year-on-year to Rs 362 crore but rose 15% sequentially in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. HDFC Life's revenue rose 21% in the quarter with net premiums rising 25% over the previous year.
The value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the year—grew 37% to Rs 3,674 crore post-merger for FY23. The VNB margin improved marginally to 27.6% post-merger, as against 27.4% a year ago.
Shares of the company were down 1.22% to Rs 525.40 apiece as of 9:23 a.m., while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.08%.
Of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a ‘buy’, three suggest a ‘hold’, and four recommend a 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 21.4%.
Here’s what brokerages have to say about HDFC Life’s Q4 FY23 performance:
Motilal Oswal
Maintains ‘neutral’ with a target price of Rs 610 apiece, implying an upside of 14%.
Posted a healthy Q4 performance with a strong beat in both annualised premium equivalent and VNB.
APE rose 69% in Q4, propelled by non-participating, participating, and group businesses.
Within total APE, non-par spiked 157% year-on-year in Q4 (driven by higher demand due to budgetary changes), while group and par segments rose 104% and 34%, respectively, year-on-year.
Protection was up 19% year-on-year and is witnessing healthy sequential trends.
Demand for unit-linked insurance plans was soft due to volatile capital markets.
VNB margin improved around 240 bps QoQ to 29.3%, driven by an optimal business mix.
On the distribution front, the share of banca moderated to 51%, while the agency channel constituted 23%.
The increase in agency channels came at the cost of direct channels, which continue to face headwinds in the form of heightened competition.
Management said that protection and annuities will be key growth drivers that will see a healthy trend in FY24E on an adjusted basis.
The counter share at HDFC Bank should start inching up going ahead (70%).
For FY24E, management is confident that VNB growth will be in line with APE growth, leading to a stable VNB margin.
Over the longer term, there will be margin expansion.
Non-par annuities are likely to witness steady growth.
Retail protection is reporting a gradual recovery that will aid overall APE growth.
Credit life will continue to witness healthy traction as the momentum in disbursements across lending institutions remains strong.
The persistence trend improved across all cohorts, which will keep the renewal premium growth healthy.
Estimate HDFC Life to deliver a about 20% VNB CAGR over FY23–25, and the margin would improve to about 29% by FY25.
Morgan Stanley
Maintains ‘overweight’ with a revised target price of Rs 700 apiece from Rs 650 earlier, implying an upside of 32% from the closing price on April 26.
HDFC Life—adjusted for Exide Life—reported strong growth in March at 95% year-on-year in individual retail weighted received premium.
Total APE growth for Q4 was about 54%, versus a brokerage estimate of around 18% and a consensus of around 20%.
Management mentioned that high-ticket—greater than Rs 5 lakh—APE in non-par savings affected by Budget 2023 announcements accounted for a third of APE for March 2023.
Without this additional business, overall APE growth for FY23 would have been around 16%, in line with growth up to Feb 2023.
VNB margin for Q4 was 29.3% versus 26.8% for Q3.
This was due to higher non-par savings sales, partly offset by higher costs—Rs 50 crore in FY23—for the holistic tech transformation project, Project Inspire. Management expects to incur Rs 100 crore each in FY24 and FY25 for the same.
Management highlighted that it is seeing sustained traction beyond the top 10 cities, particularly in banca.
It sees an improved outlook across reinsurers, with growth bouncing back in the segment.
Management thinks that guaranteed-return products continue to have a value proposition for even large-ticket policies despite tax changes.
Q4FY23 underscored HDFC Life's growth DNA and execution.
HDFC Bank's stake increase to 50%+ will remove a technical overhang and should result in structural business gains.
Retail protection has turned a corner.
Valuation has de-rated significantly in recent years to attractive levels.
Management has guided for the VNB margin to remain stable in FY24 at ~27.5%, which is also the brokerage's assumption.
Revised target price is driven by both higher near-term forecasts and stronger longer-term growth assumptions.
An increase in stake by HDFC Ltd. or HDFC Bank is likely to be via the secondary market, as per management.
Jefferies
Maintains 'buy' with a target price of Rs 670 apiece, implying an upside of 26%.
Reported VNB growth ahead of their estimates, aided by better margins.
Premium growth was strong, with the share of high-ticket policies rising.
There was an uptick in retail protection, reflecting the bottoming of demand and improved reinsurance appetite.
The return on embedded value was healthy at 20%, partly aided by a higher unwind rate.
Embedded value growth includes capital infusions and Exide Life acquisitions.
See core premium growth of 15-20%, overall at 8% in FY24, with the benefit of higher banca.
Tweak estimates and expect a 13% CAGR between FY23-26.
Factor lower margins into reinvestment.
Growth will be soft in FY24 and move to the high teens from FY25.
Valuations are attractive.
Rated HDFC Life among the top picks among insurers.