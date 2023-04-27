HDFC Life Q4 Results Review: Most Brokerages Retain Positive Rating On Higher Premiums, Attractive Valuations

Most analysts retained 'buy' ratings on HDFC Life Insurance Co., citing a surge in premiums in the fourth quarter and attractive valuations.

The private insurer's after-tax profit fell 28% year-on-year to Rs 362 crore but rose 15% sequentially in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. HDFC Life's revenue rose 21% in the quarter with net premiums rising 25% over the previous year.

The value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the year—grew 37% to Rs 3,674 crore post-merger for FY23. The VNB margin improved marginally to 27.6% post-merger, as against 27.4% a year ago.

Shares of the company were down 1.22% to Rs 525.40 apiece as of 9:23 a.m., while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.08%.

Of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a ‘buy’, three suggest a ‘hold’, and four recommend a 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 21.4%.