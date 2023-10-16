HDFC Life Q2 Results Review: Analysts Positive About Steady Performance, Growth Potential
The private insurer's net profit rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 378 crore but fell 9% sequentially in the quarter ended September.
Most analysts are positive on HDFC Life Insurance Co. given the headroom for growth in premiums from the second half of the current fiscal to the next two years, despite a lower growth in the value of new business.
The value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the year—grew 4% to Rs 801 crore in Q2. The VNB margin fell to 26.31% as against 27.02% in Q2 last year.
CLSA considers the company a "steady performer" and upgraded it to 'outperform' citing that the recent stock price correction offers better upside.
Jefferies sees headroom for healthy returns and, as such, retains it among its top picks.
Of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a ‘buy’, six suggest a ‘hold’, and two recommend a 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 18.7%.
Here’s what brokerages have to say about HDFC Life’s Q2 FY24 performance:
Jefferies
Maintains ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 800 apiece, implying an upside of 28%.
HDFC Life's annualised premium equivalent and VNB growth of 7% and 4% year-on-year, respectively, were below estimates.
Forward-looking trends are more encouraging as shares in premiums from HDFC Bank have risen to over 65% from 57% in Q1.
Sales from the agency can improve, and other banca partners are growing.
This should lift premiums from H2FY24 to 17–20% (excluding over March 2023).
Expect this to sustain itself over the next two years as well.
APE rose 7% year-on-year as a decline in non-par savings offset growth in ULIP and par.
Management highlighted that the decline in higher ticket segments (Rs 5 lakh and above) has been a key reason for softer growth in non-par savings.
They have compensated for this with stronger growth in lower-ticket policies by expanding into smaller markets.
Brokerage sees headroom for healthy returns.
Retains HDFC Life among the top picks.
Macquarie
Maintains ‘neutral’ with a target price of Rs 556 apiece, implying a downside of around 11%.
VNB growth is lower than estimates on account of a decline in margins.
APE growth is strong from banca channels.
Counter share from HDFC Bank improved, and management attributed this to the expanding distribution network of the bank.
Ex-banca other channels de-grew 9% year-on-year in H1 on account of a decline in high-ticket policies, as per management.
HDFC Life continues to guide mid-teen growth in FY24.
Margins declined 80 basis points year-on-year in Q2.
Management attributed this to a change in product mix—a higher share of ULIP and a lower share of non-par—and expanding the distribution network to grow through low ticket size policies.
Management continues to guide for flattish margins year-on-year in FY24.
CLSA
Upgrades to ‘outperform’ with a target price of Rs 725 apiece, implying an upside of 16%.
Flat VNB margin in H1FY24 is driven by higher sales of lower margin products.
APE growth of 9% year-on-year in H1FY24 was driven by strong growth in retail protection and ULIP, while the share of non-par savings normalised.
Banca channel growth was healthy, and countershare in HDFC Bank rose to 62% versus 57%.
HDFC Life is experiencing opposing themes in FY24: wallet share in HDFC Bank has increased, but high ticket policies have shrunk.
Management said VNB growth from FY24 onwards will be driven by APE growth, which in turn will be volume driven.
In this context, the policy growth of 10% in H1FY24 is encouraging.
Brokerage keeps FY24 APE/VNB margin estimates unchanged.
"HDFC Life continues to prove itself to be a steady performer."
Brokerage upgraded stock from 'underperform' to 'outperform' as recent stock price correction offers better upside.