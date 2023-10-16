HDFC Life Q2 Results Review: Analysts Positive About Steady Performance, Growth Potential

Most analysts are positive on HDFC Life Insurance Co. given the headroom for growth in premiums from the second half of the current fiscal to the next two years, despite a lower growth in the value of new business.

The private insurer's net profit rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 378 crore but fell 9% sequentially in the quarter ended September, according to the exchange filing. HDFC Life's revenue remained unchanged in the quarter, with net premiums rising 13% over the previous year.

The value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the year—grew 4% to Rs 801 crore in Q2. The VNB margin fell to 26.31% as against 27.02% in Q2 last year.

CLSA considers the company a "steady performer" and upgraded it to 'outperform' citing that the recent stock price correction offers better upside.

Jefferies sees headroom for healthy returns and, as such, retains it among its top picks.

Shares of the company were trading 0.14% lower at Rs 624.35 apiece, compared with a 0.12% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a ‘buy’, six suggest a ‘hold’, and two recommend a 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 18.7%.