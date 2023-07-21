HDFC Life Q1 Results: Profit Rises, In Line With Estimates

HDFC Life Insurance Co.'s first quarter profit rose 15% over the year ago period, in line with analyst estimates as premiums increased.

The private insurer's net profit rose to Rs 417 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 399 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, earnings rose 15%.

The company's net premium rose 17% over the same period last year to Rs 11,508 crore.