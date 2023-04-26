HDFC Life Insurance Q4 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

HDFC Life Insurance Co.'s fourth-quarter profit declined even as the company reported higher premiums but fell short of analysts' estimates.

The private insurer's after-tax profit fell 28% year-on-year to Rs 362 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 398 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the earnings rose 15%.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 19,469 crore, which is a surge of 25% over the previous year.

Of the gross premium earned, first-year premiums grew 55% over last year, and single premiums were 30% higher. The renewal premium grew by just 11%.