HDFC Life Insurance Q3 Results: Profit Rises 15%, Misses Estimates

HDFC Life Insurance Co.’s third-quarter profit rose as premiums increased but missed analysts' estimates.

The private insurer’s after-tax profit rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 316 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 342-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, however, earnings fell 4%.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 14,402 crore, a 19% surge over the previous year.

Of the gross premium earned, renewal premium grew the most by 30% while contributing around 50%, while the rest was new business premium.

HDFC Life Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)