HDFC Life Insurance Guides For 28% Value Of New Business Margin For FY24

HDFC Life Insurance Co. has guided for the value of new business margin at around 28% in fiscal 2024.

"We expect to close the year at around the same range as last year, where our margins were 27.6% for full FY23," Niraj Shah, executive director and chief financial officer at HDFC Life Insurance Co., told BQ Prime.

The company declared its Q1 FY24 results on Friday, with a VNB margin of 26.2%, which is lower than its full-year guidance.

The insurance provider intends to grow its annualised premium equivalent in the range of 15–17% for the year, with a value of new business growth of around 18%, Shah said.

While the company's VNB grew 18% in the first quarter, its APE rose 13%, which is currently lower than the target for the year.

However, the company is on track to achieve its target for the year, he said.

Demand for non-participating policies has remained strong, Shah said, and they expect to see continued growth in protection and slight growth in annuity for the full year. Retail protection in Q1 rose 45% over last year on a favourable base, according to the company's statement in the exchange filing.

HDFC Life Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

Net profit up 15% at Rs 417 crore versus Rs 361 crore, compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 399 crore.

Revenue up 250% at Rs 23,243 crore versus Rs 6,637 crore.

VNB up 18% at Rs 610 crore versus Rs 518 crore*.

VNB margin at 26.2% versus 25.1%*.

(*Numbers include Exide Life.)