India Set For $168 Billion Finance Behemoth As HDFC Merger Nears

Nifty Indices’ new rules indicate HDFC will be excluded from any index on the ex-date and the value of HDFC Bank updated. Earlier rules excluded companies from the index at the beginning of the merger process. This changed soon after the HDFC merger announcement as the two financial majors are among the top five constituents of the benchmark National Stock Exchange’s Nifty50 by weightage. The exchange did not respond to queries about the exclusion.