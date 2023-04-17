HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger To Be Concluded By July, Says Bank CFO Vaidyanathan

India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank Ltd., is looking to complete its merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. by July.

"We think, from a timing point of view, it is June or July, possibly in July, which is where we think the timeframe is as we speak, given where we are on various things," HDFC Bank's Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan told analysts on Saturday after announcing the lender’s January-March quarter results.