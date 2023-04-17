HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger To Be Concluded By July, Says Bank CFO Vaidyanathan
Vaidyanathan said that final approvals from regulators were pending for the closure.
India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank Ltd., is looking to complete its merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. by July.
"We think, from a timing point of view, it is June or July, possibly in July, which is where we think the timeframe is as we speak, given where we are on various things," HDFC Bank's Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan told analysts on Saturday after announcing the lender’s January-March quarter results.
"We've made the application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India as it relates to the change in promoter and giving notices to mutual fund orders, so we've gone to SEBI to get their permission. We've also gone to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India because of a change of promoter on the insurance side," Vaidyanathan said.
The bank will also circle back to the Reserve Bank of India for a final nod, he said. So far, the merger has received the nod of the National Company Law Tribunal on Feb. 28.
The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger was first announced in April last year.
