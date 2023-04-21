HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: RBI Grants No Exemptions On CRR, SLR Requirements

The Reserve Bank of India has not granted HDFC Bank Ltd. any exemptions on requirements surrounding the bank's cash reserve ratio, statutory liquidity ratio, and liquidity coverage ratio for its merger with HDFC Ltd.

HDFC Bank will, therefore, continue to comply with extant requirements of CRR, SLR and LCR from the merger's effective date without exceptions, according to a Friday exchange filing by the bank.

This update regarding the ratios was among the clarifications shared with HDFC Bank by RBI, related to its merger with HDFC.