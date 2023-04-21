HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: RBI Grants No Exemptions On CRR, SLR Requirements
HDFC Bank will continue to comply with existing requirements for CRR, SLR and LCR ratios after the merger's effective date.
The Reserve Bank of India has not granted HDFC Bank Ltd. any exemptions on requirements surrounding the bank's cash reserve ratio, statutory liquidity ratio, and liquidity coverage ratio for its merger with HDFC Ltd.
HDFC Bank will, therefore, continue to comply with extant requirements of CRR, SLR and LCR from the merger's effective date without exceptions, according to a Friday exchange filing by the bank.
This update regarding the ratios was among the clarifications shared with HDFC Bank by RBI, related to its merger with HDFC.
Other clarifications given to HDFC Bank pertain to the following items:
Priority Sector Lending
RBI has said that HDFC Bank may calculate net bank credit considering only one-third of the outstanding loans of HDFC, as on the effective date of the amalgamation, for the first year.
The remaining two-thirds of the portfolio of HDFC shall be considered over the next two years equally.
Investments
Investments including subsidiaries and associates of HDFC are allowed to continue as investments of HDFC Bank.
The RBI has also permitted HDFC Bank or HDFC to increase the shareholding to more than 50% in HDFC Life Insurance Co. and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co., ahead of the merger's effective date.
The RBI has also permitted HDFC to hold its stake in HDFC Education and Development Services for a period of two years from the effective date. Similarly, HDFC can hold its stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd., subject to the shareholding being brought down to 10% within two years.
Interest Rate Benchmarks
HDFC Bank will also be required to do a one-time mapping of all borrowers of HDFC for benchmark and spreads.
All retail, MSME, and other floating rate loans sanctioned by HDFC would need to be linked to appropriate benchmark within six months from the effective date.
Income Recognition And Asset Classification
After the merger's effective date, asset classification of accounts on the books of HDFC Bank will be according to the norms applicable to banks.
Loan Against Shares
Based on the list submitted by HDFC, RBI has permitted loan against shares for promoter contribution in excess of Rs 20 lakh to the individuals, to continue for its existing duration or maturity.
HDFC Bank will approach the RBI with the crystalised amounts of the liabilities as of the effective date.
Shares of HDFC Bank closed flat on Friday, with shares changing hands at Rs 1,672 apiece, as compared with the benchmark Nifty Bank index which closed 0.36% down for the day.