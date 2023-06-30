HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Numbers That Will Shape The Combined Behemoth

Housing Development Finance Corp.'s merger with HDFC Bank Ltd. will create not only a banking behemoth but also one of the world's most valuable financial institutions as per market capitalisation.

As the merger becomes effective on July 1, the combined market capitalisation of HDFC and HDFC Bank will be northwards of Rs 14.6 lakh crore, or $178 billion, according to June 30 data, when the individual market capitalisation stood at Rs 9.46 lakh crore and Rs 5.19 lakh crore, respectively.

The merger would create the fourth most valuable bank in the world as per market capitalisation.

U.S.-based banking giants like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America occupy the first and third spots, respectively, according to Bloomberg data, and the Chinese state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ranks second.