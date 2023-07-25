HDFC Defence Fund Goes Slow On Deployment As Stocks Soar

The HDFC Defence Fund, which was launched by HDFC Mutual Fund in May and was allotted on June 3, is deploying funds slowly, with over half of its assets under management at the end of the first month of operations remaining in cash.

The scheme had assets under management of Rs 1,115.64 crore as of June 30, according to the fact sheet released by the fund house. As much as 54.4% of the assets under management were in cash or cash equivalents.

The first-of-its-kind HDFC Defence Fund garnered significant interest during the new fund offer stage, receiving around Rs 1,040 crore. Only 10 days after the allotment date, the fund house decided to stop lump sum inflows into the scheme and cap fresh systematic investment plans to a monthly frequency of up to Rs 10,000 per investor.

The scheme received more funds than anticipated and as a result was unable to deploy the full amount in the first month, according to a mutual fund distributor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. However, around 80% of the funds have been deployed as of today, the distributor said.

The scheme held shares in 17 stocks, accounting for 45.57% of the assets under management as of June 30. The largest holdings were in the most liquid defence-focused stocks. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. accounted for 9.99%, while Bharat Electronics Ltd. and MTAR Technologies Ltd. stood at 6.83% and 6.63%, respectively. The other large holdings were in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., TD Power Systems Ltd. and BEML Ltd.

Defence stocks have gained so far this year as investors race to benefit from the Indian government’s move to indigenise defence procurement. However, with the long gestation period of defence orders, earnings have not kept pace with rapidly rising valuations.

"Investors should ideally approach sectoral funds with caution and should look at lump sum investments during periods of sharp correction, when they feel that prices have hit rock bottom," said Prableen Bajpai, financial advisor and founder of FinFix Research and Analytics.

"I generally advise investors to only take exposure to sector funds when they have the risk appetite for it, and that too in a staggered manner. The exposure to sector funds shouldn’t be more than 10–15% of the equity portfolio," said Bajpai.