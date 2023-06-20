HDFC Credila: How India's Largest Private Student Lender Was Built

It was a beautiful day in the fall of 2005 when Ajay Bohora first heard about the potential of the education loan market at a structured finance conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

During a session titled The State Of The Alternative/Private Student Loan Market, a spokesperson for a rating agency proclaimed that the U.S. education financing space was worth $700 billion at the time.

"When the lady said $700 billion, I thought I had misheard her," Bohora told BQ Prime in a phone interview from his home in Nashik, Maharashtra. "After the session, I went up and asked her if she meant $70 billion."

Fresh from the sale of his BPO firm, Bohora was looking for his next assignment. This unexpected piece of information pushed him and his elder brother, Anil, to attempt building a private education financing company in India. If the U.S. had such a large market, India's vast student community could create an even bigger opportunity.

The months after the Boca Raton event were spent collecting primary information from various sources, including banks, on the state of student loans in India. Bohora found that the market was highly disaggregated and there was no clear system for giving out such loans. In fact, banks were seeing higher defaults in the education loans business, making it a low-priority business segment for them.

"We decided that there was room to create a monoline lending business focused purely on education loans in India," Bohora said.

The next step for the brothers was to find enough people who would believe in the business. One question they faced from everyone was: "What will you do differently?", Bohora said.

To address this, the brothers envisioned a technology-led platform that could deliver student loans with a clear focus on cost efficiency. With this, they incorporated Credila Financial Services in 2006.

Once the groundwork was done, the Bohoras had to find a strong backer who knew how to navigate the financial services business. By 2007, DSP Merrill Lynch bought a 41% equity stake in Credila, raising hopes for Bohora.

"Some time in 2008, we were all set to start our lending operations. But suddenly, we woke up one day and found that DSP Merrill Lynch was no longer our partner and that Bank of America had taken over," Bohora said.

In September 2008, Bank of America had taken over Merrill Lynch in the U.S. as part of a rescue deal during the global financial crisis.

The Bank of America team was very understanding, but they were clear that they did not want to be principal shareholders in any finance company in India, Bohora said. So, the hunt for another partner started soon.

"We had a few other finance companies keen on buying in, but we decided to go with HDFC as our original idea of a monoline financing business was inspired by them," Bohora said.