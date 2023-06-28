HDFC Buys HDFC Life Insurance Shares Worth Over Rs 992 Crore

HDFC held a 48.65% stake in HDFC Life as of the March quarter, while another promoter entity Abrdn owned 1.66% in the life insurance arm, shareholding data with the BSE showed.

In April, the Reserve Bank allowed HDFC Bank or HDFC to increase shareholding in HDFC Life Insurance Company and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company to over 50% before the effective date of the merger.