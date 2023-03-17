HDFC Board To Consider Raising Funds By NCDs On March 27

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. on Friday said its board would consider raising funds through non-convertible debentures in tranches aggregating Rs 57,000 crore.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, to consider the issuance of unsecured redeemable nonconvertible debentures, in various tranches, under a Shelf Placement Memorandum, aggregating Rs 57,000 crore on a private placement basis...," HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The approval for this was granted by the shareholders at the 45th Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2022, it said.

It is expected that the parent HDFC Ltd. and its subsidiary HDFC Bank will merge by the third quarter of the next financial year.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in April 2022 in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.