This Bank Becomes The First To Process Transactions Worth Rs. 500 Cr On RuPay Credit Card on UPI

On July 25, the National Payments Corporation of India took to Twitter to announce this major milestone related to UPI transactions - HDFC Bank had become the first bank to process transactions worth Rs. 500 crores on HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Card on UPI in the month of July 2023.

NPCI wrote:

"Breaking Barriers, Creating Milestones! Congratulations! @HDFC_BANK for becoming the first bank to process transactions worth Rs. 500 Cr on HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Card on UPI."