This Bank Becomes The First To Process Transactions Worth Rs. 500 Cr On RuPay Credit Card on UPI
The official Twitter handle of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) took to Twitter to announce this achievement.
On July 25, the National Payments Corporation of India took to Twitter to announce this major milestone related to UPI transactions - HDFC Bank had become the first bank to process transactions worth Rs. 500 crores on HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Card on UPI in the month of July 2023.
NPCI wrote:
"Breaking Barriers, Creating Milestones! Congratulations! @HDFC_BANK for becoming the first bank to process transactions worth Rs. 500 Cr on HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Card on UPI."
Breaking Barriers, Creating Milestones! Congratulations! @HDFC_BANK for becoming the first bank to process transactions worth Rs. 500 Cr on HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Card on UPI.#DigitalIndia #CashTransactions #Milestones #DigitalPayments #NPCI pic.twitter.com/Iy49pbhY2k— NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) July 25, 2023
The official Twitter handle of RuPay Credit Card also tweeted in this regard and wrote:
Congratulations @HDFC_Bank for accomplishing this milestone! If you haven't already, make sure to link your RuPay Credit Card to UPI now and enjoy seamless payment experiences!
Congratulations @HDFC_Bank for accomplishing this milestone!ð— RuPay (@RuPay_npci) July 25, 2023
If you haven't already, make sure to link your RuPay Credit Card to UPI now and enjoy seamless payment experiences! #RuPay #RuPayCreditCardOnUPI #AskForRuPayCredit #UPI #MilestoneAchievement #HDFCBank https://t.co/5tnGOFKCnb
What is RuPay Credit Card on UPI
RuPay Credit Card on UPI is a payment method that allows you to use your RuPay credit card to make payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). UPI is a popular payment method in India that allows you to make instant payments to merchants, individuals, and even to your own bank account. To use RuPay Credit Card on UPI, you need to link your credit card to a UPI app such as BHIM, PayTM, or PhonePe. Once your card is linked, you can make payments by entering your UPI ID and UPI PIN.
Benefits and Limitations of using RuPay Credit Card on UPI
There are a few benefits to using RuPay Credit Card on UPI. First, it allows you to avail of the short-term credit facility offered by credit cards. This means that you can make payments even if you don't have enough balance in your bank account. Second, you can earn rewards and benefits on your credit card even when you use it to make UPI payments.
However, there are also a few limitations to using RuPay Credit Card on UPI. First, the maximum amount that you can pay using a credit card on UPI is capped at Rs. 1 lakh per day. Second, not all merchants accept payments through UPI.