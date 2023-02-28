HDFC Bank's Mobile Application, Netbanking Face Intermittent Outages

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s netbanking services and mobile application have been intermittently inaccessible for some of the bank's customers since Tuesday morning.

While the bank's mobile application displayed a banner stating, "We are experiencing some problems currently. Please try later", its netbanking website redirected to a message indicating that the netbanking service couldn't retrieve the status of transactions or queries.

The outage appeared to be intermittent in nature since some users indicated they were able to login to their applications or accounts, while others reported they were both down.

The outage so far hasn't impacted all of HDFC Bank's customers but is limited to certain pockets, a person familiar with the developments told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

In the past, HDFC Bank has faced multiple issues with its digital offerings, leading to the Reserve Bank of India imposing a temporary halt on all of the bank's digital banking launches and the sourcing of new credit card customers in December 2020. The restrictions were gradually lifted in 2021 and then completely removed by March 2022.

Past issues with HDFC Bank's digital offerings and technological infrastructure have caused outages in digital payments, netbanking, and even erroneous transfers for some customers.