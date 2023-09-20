HDFC Bank's Asset Quality Concerns: What Analysts Make Of It

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. declined over 4% in early trade on Wednesday after the management met with sell-side analysts to comment on the financials of its merged entity with Housing Development Finance Corp. and related matters on Monday.

The bank shared pro forma financial statements for the merged entity for Q1 FY24.

There was a reduction in net worth after factoring in the differences in the accounting policies of HDFC Bank and HDFC. In a presentation, the bank also noted that the net non-performing assets ratio will rise to 0.4%, from 0.3% at the end of the first quarter.