HDFC Bank's Appetite For Loans To The Underserved Could Weigh On Peers

HDFC Bank has a "sustainable surplus", on micro-enterprise loans, Shukla said, adding that the bank also plans to ramp up its lending to economically weaker sections, including small and marginal farmers. While the bank will continue to use the inorganic route to meet requirements, the thrust is on doing it via their own reach and network, Shukla said.

Loans to weaker sections—especially small and marginal farmers—are the hardest to come by and there is rush each year to meet the requirement, a banker at a rival private bank said on the condition of anonymity.

With demand for inorganic assets expected to stay elevated due to the appetite from HDFC Bank and sustained credit growth at the systemic level, this route will also get pricier.

The PSL fulfilment cost for the entire sector itself is expected to rise with room for PSL certificates alone to see a price rise of about 100 basis points, Gundlapalle said. PSLCs allow banks sitting on surplus priority sector loans to sell certificates to banks that haven’t met their targets, in exchange for a fee.

The cost of PSLCs for the agricultural sub-sector ranges between 2-3% of the amount certificates issued, while on average the cost comes to about 1%.

"We believe the operating expense is more towards medium to long term investments—both digital and physical. This would mean near cost/income ratio will remain high i.e. 40%+ levels and may start tapering over the next 18 months," Sameer Bhise, executive director at JM Financial, said.

An increased reliance on PSLC purchases to meet the requirements can also raise a bank's cost-to-income ratios. For HDFC Bank, though, the four year period granted by RBI to meet requirements on the combined book should keep the impact contained, according to analysts BQ Prime spoke with.

The total trading volume of priority sector lending certificates stood at Rs 6.62 lakh crore in FY22, denoting a year-on-year growth of 12.4%, according to RBI's annual report for FY22. Among the four PSLC categories, the highest trading was observed in PSLC-general and PSLC-small and marginal farmers with the transaction volumes being Rs 2.70 lakh crore and Rs 2.29 lakh crore, respectively in FY22, the annual report noted.

Agricultural sector PSLCs are typically in short supply as well and in case of a shortage, banks may be obligated in to put money in the RIDF. This can further impact their cost-to-income ratios negatively as the RIDF only yields a return of 4%.

While there has long been a premium that lenders with PSLs to spare can earn, there has been no sustained increase in it so far, a second private banker said on the condition of anonymity.

"In our view, some sub segments may see pricing pressures rather than a blanket increase for all. HDFC Bank is also generating significant PSL assets on its own now i.e. over 36% vs. over 30%, three years back," Bhise said. Effectively, higher spends could be restricted to some sub segments, he added.