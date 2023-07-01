HDFC Bank Starts Rebranding HDFC Offices, Branches After Merger

With the deal getting effective, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41% of the bank. Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold. 'Saturday, July 1, 2023, to be the 'effective date' of the composite scheme of amalgamation, on which date the certified order of the National Company Law Tribunal sanctioning the scheme will be filed by HDFC Investments, HDFC Holdings, HDFC and HDFC Bank with the Registrar of Companies,' HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing late on Friday.