HDFC Bank Shares Rise The Most In Two Months As CASA Improves In FY23
HDFC Bank Shares Rise The Most In Two Months As CASA Improves In FY23

HDFC Bank's current accounts and savings accounts grew 11.30% to Rs 8.36 lakh in FY23

05 Apr 2023, 11:20 AM IST
BQPrime
A HDFC Mutual Fund office in Mumbai. (Photo source: Company website)
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. gained the most in two months after it reported 11.30% growth in current accounts and savings accounts to Rs 8.36 lakh in fiscal 2023.

The current and savings account ratio was at 44%, whereas the total deposits rose 20.8% to Rs 18.84 lakh crore. The bank recorded a 16.9% annual rise in gross advances of Rs 16.01 lakh crore.

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. advanced 2.36% to Rs 1,648.6 apiece as of 10:23 a.m., compared to a 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock advanced as much as 2.69% intraday, rising the most in over eight weeks since Feb. 3.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 64.6.

Out of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 40 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 17.1%.

Mallica 
Mishra
Mallica Mishra
