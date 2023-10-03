HDFC Bank Set To Make Management Changes, First Rejig Since May 2021

HDFC Bank Ltd. is ruffling a few feathers in the top management after the much-talked-about mega merger with HDFC Ltd., which propelled the lender to being the fourth largest bank by market value across the world.

The bank sent out a detailed memo to its employees, listing out major changes in personnel and their portfolio. Arvind Kapil will now take charge of the bank's mortgage business (home loan, loan against property, and HDFC sales), as per an internal document viewed by BQ Prime.

Ashish Parthasarthy, who has led HDFC Bank's treasury since 2009, will head the key retail branch business, which handles deposits and product distribution.

"The runway for our growth is large," Sashi Jagdishan, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, said in the document.

"This change is being done to bring in a very sharp focus on leveraging what we have built and for enhanced execution. I am sure that with focused efforts and the wholehearted resolve of the organisation, we will deliver. My best wishes to all of them in their new roles," he said.

The last structural change at the bank was in May 2021, when the bank reorganised itself into three areas, including business verticals, delivery channels, and technology.