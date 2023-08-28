HDFC Bank Rides On Premium Cards To Grab Market Share

India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank is pinning its efforts to grab maximum share of the industry’s credit card business by tapping on the premiumisation trend.

Over the last few months, HDFC Bank has entered into partnerships with several entities such as Swiggy, Retailio, IRCTC and more for co-branded credit cards to expand its presence in credit cards segment. These cards cater to mass-affluent as middle income segments.

At the launch of its first co-branded credit card in the hospitality industry, with Marriott Bonvoy on Thursday, HDFC Bank's cards chief Parag Rao said the move is driven by Indians resorting to “revenge spending” on both domestic and international travel post the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, analysts believe that the bout of revenge spending has now evolved into a trend of rising consumer expenditure on premium products across all income groups.

"We are using the demand that came in after Covid-19 period now, but it is definitely behind us. There's an economic upcycle taking place in a big way. People are earning more, they are ready to spend, so banks are capitalising on that," Asutosh Mishra, lead BFSI analyst at Ashika Stock Broking said. "Premiumisation is happening across the chain and India, as a society, is more open to take credit," he added.