HDFC Bank Raises $750 Million In Dollar Bond Sale

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd., on Thursday, announced that it has raised $750 million, or Rs 6205.283 crore, through a dollar bond sale.

The bank said it will pay a coupon of 5.686% for the three year bonds, according to an exchange filing. The paper, rated Baa3 by Moody's Rating Services and Bbb by S&P, will be listed on the India International Exchange, it said.

The USD denominated senior unsecured instruments will be redeemed on maturity in March of 2026.

Shares of HDFC Bank had closed 0.69% lower at Rs 1,603.35 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, as against a 0.23% correction on the benchmark.