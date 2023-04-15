HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 20% But Misses Estimates

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank saw its January-March quarter profit rise 20% year-on-year, on higher core income, lower provisions.

Net profit for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 12,047 crore, compared with Rs 10,055 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 12,137 crore for the quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 24% from last year and stood at Rs 23,352 crore. Other income too rose 14.3% year-on-year to Rs 8,731 crore.

The four components of other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were fees & commissions of Rs 6,628 crore, foreign exchange & derivatives revenue off Rs 1,010.5 crore, net trading and mark to market loss of Rs 37.7 crore and miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, off 1,130 crore.

Asset quality for the quarter improved with gross non-performing asset ratio at 1.12%, down 11 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Net NPA ratio too improved 6 basis points sequentially to 0.27%.

Total provisions for the quarter fell 19% year-on-year and stood at Rs 2,685 crore in the March quarter.