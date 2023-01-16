HDFC Bank Q3 Review: Credit Growth Moderates, Margins Remain Monitorable
HDFC Bank's margin trajectory and the timeline for the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger remain monitorables for the lender.
HDFC Bank Ltd. reported third-quarter net profit in line with analysts' expectations, but the margin trajectory and timeline for the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger were flagged as key monitorable.
The country's largest private bank's credit growth moderated somewhat in the quarter, but improvements in margins and core income helped it deliver a good quarter.
HDFC Bank saw its net profit rise 18.5% year-on-year in the October-December quarter on account of higher core income, better margins, and lower provisions.
The bank's third-quarter net profit stood at Rs 12,259 crore, as compared to Rs 10,342 crore during the same period a year ago.
Net interest income for India’s largest private sector lender rose 24.6% from a year ago and stood at Rs 22,987 crore. The bank's reported net interest margin also jumped by 20 basis points sequentially and stood at 4.3% during the third quarter.
HDFC Bank's total advances rose 19.5% year-on-year and stood at Rs 15.1 lakh crore. In the previous quarter, though, advances rose by 23.4% year-on-year.
The gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank was flat sequentially at 1.23%. The net NPA ratio was also flat at 0.33%. HDFC Bank's provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 2,806 crore, compared with Rs 2,994 crore a year ago, a reduction of 6.3%.
Here's what the analysts had to say about HDFC Bank's financial performance in the October-December quarter:
Motilal Oswal
Loan growth was driven by traction in commercial, rural, and retail loans. Corporate books saw a marginal decline sequentially.
Operating costs were high, with a 27% increase from the previous year. This was due to new branches, more employees, and a wider range of retail assets.
Estimate HDFC Bank to deliver around a 19% compounded annual growth rate on net profit over FY22–25, with a return on assets of 2.0% and a return on equity of 17.7% in FY25.
Maintain a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,930 per share
Emkay Global
HDFC Bank continues to clock strong growth in the retail and small, and medium-sized business segment
The brokerage believes HDFC Bank offers the best play on India's consumption story and is also a good defensive bet
Unfavourable merger structures and moderation in growth remain key risks.
Maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,925 per share
Nomura
Lower credit costs drove a higher return on assets for HDFC Bank over the quarter.
Within the wholesale segment, the bank expects growth to come from PLI schemes, supply chain finance, and infrastructure.
Maintain a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,885 apiece.
Morgan Stanley
Expect higher deposit rates to be more than offset by the repricing of the MCLR/fixed rate loan book.
The brokerage believes the shift towards retail loans will accelerate further.
Expect fee income to normalise to a 15% year-over-year run rate over the next few quarters.
Expect NIM to improve further as retail volume growth accelerates and margins improve.
UBS
HDFC Bank's management remains confident of growing loans at over 18% post-merger with HDFC Ltd.
A significant decline in loan demand could be a key downside risk.
Maintain a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,900