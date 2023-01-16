HDFC Bank Q3 Review: Credit Growth Moderates, Margins Remain Monitorable

HDFC Bank Ltd. reported third-quarter net profit in line with analysts' expectations, but the margin trajectory and timeline for the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger were flagged as key monitorable.

The country's largest private bank's credit growth moderated somewhat in the quarter, but improvements in margins and core income helped it deliver a good quarter.

HDFC Bank saw its net profit rise 18.5% year-on-year in the October-December quarter on account of higher core income, better margins, and lower provisions.

The bank's third-quarter net profit stood at Rs 12,259 crore, as compared to Rs 10,342 crore during the same period a year ago.

Net interest income for India’s largest private sector lender rose 24.6% from a year ago and stood at Rs 22,987 crore. The bank's reported net interest margin also jumped by 20 basis points sequentially and stood at 4.3% during the third quarter.

HDFC Bank's total advances rose 19.5% year-on-year and stood at Rs 15.1 lakh crore. In the previous quarter, though, advances rose by 23.4% year-on-year.

The gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank was flat sequentially at 1.23%. The net NPA ratio was also flat at 0.33%. HDFC Bank's provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 2,806 crore, compared with Rs 2,994 crore a year ago, a reduction of 6.3%.