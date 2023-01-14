HDFC Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Up 18.5%, NII Rises 24.6%

HDFC Bank Ltd. saw its net profit rise 18.5% year-on-year in the quarter ended December on account of higher core income and lower provisions.

Net profit for the third quarter stood at Rs 12,259 crore, as compared to Rs 10,342 crore during the same period a year ago. Net profit was estimated at Rs 11,815 crore by Bloomberg.

Net interest income, or core income, for India’s largest private sector lender rose 24.6% from a year ago and stood at Rs 22987 crore.

Gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank was flat sequentially at 1.23%. Similarly, net NPA ratio too was flat at 0.33%.

Provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 2,806 crore, compared with Rs 2,994 crore a year ago, a fall of 6.3%. Total deposits for HDFC Bank rose 19.9% from a year ago to Rs 17.33 lakh crore. CASA deposits grew by 12.0% with savings account deposits at Rs 5,35,206 crore and current account deposits at Rs 2,27,745 crore.

Total advances rose 19.5% year-on-year and stood at Rs 15.1 lakh crore. Domestic retail loans grew by 21.4%, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 30.2% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 20.3%.