HDFC Bank Q2 Update: CASA Ratio Dips 780 Basis Points On Mega Merger

The bank is also making some changes in its management for the first time since May 2021, according to an internal memo that was viewed by BQ Prime.

In a sell-side analysts call held in September, Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan had mentioned that the bank is likely to see its bad-loan ratios worsen marginally due to the merger.

Even in the annual general meeting held after the merger, Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan mentioned that the net interest margin is expected to drop in the second quarter.

According to an Alliance Bernstein report, HDFC Bank has presented a "good set of numbers", given several concerns post the analysts call. The deposit growth numbers stand out as the biggest positive, it said.

However, the continued contraction in the eHDFCL non-retail book raises some questions on the extent of drag in asset quality and growth that's still pending from this segment, the report said.

The firm reiterated HDFC Bank's 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 2,100, implying an upside of 39%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. also maintained HDFC Bank's target price at Rs 2,030 with a 'buy' rating as of Oct. 3.

Of the 47 analysts tracking the lender, 44 maintain a 'buy' and three recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a return potential of 30%.