HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Some Pain Left In Non-Retail Book, But No Profit Hit, Says CEO

The non-retail book that HDFC Bank Ltd. inherited from Housing Development Finance Corp., as part of a mega merger, may see some more accounts to "sub-standard" category, the lender's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan said.

"Some tail" may be left in the non-retail portfolio. However, the impact of this may not be substantial, Jagdishan said, while speaking to analysts after announcing the bank's second quarter results on Monday.

"Yes, there could be some tail remaining from this book which could slip into substandard in the future... I can categorically say that the bank will not incur any incremental cost or losses on account of this book, going forward," Jagdishan told analysts.

This is largely because the bank has made adequate provision to cover any potential losses after considering the realisable value of securities available against them. However, the CEO did not detail the amount of these provisions made during the July-September quarter.

HDFC Bank's gross non-performing asset ratio rose to 1.34% as compared with 1.17% as of June 30. According to disclosures made by the lender last month, the gross NPA as of July 1, when the two entities were merged, stood at 1.41% on a pro forma basis.

According to Jagdishan, the spike in NPA was largely because of accounting requirements. "As per norms, if an account is restructured, even if it performs, it gets tagged as an NPA," he said.

Of the 1.34% gross NPA ratio, about 0.22% was owing to such requirements, Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan had told reporters earlier in the day.

Speaking about the construction finance portfolio, Jagdishan said that it will form an "extremely important part" of HDFC Bank's mortgage business.

"We have just absorbed the contours of this book. You will see the construction finance book grow steadily from here on. That will help in building the topline and some of the margins back," he said.

The bank's net profit as of Sept. 30 stood at Rs 15,976 crore. This was 50.6% higher than a year ago. However, the year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter numbers are not strictly comparable owing to the merger on July 1.

Net interest income, or core income, stood at Rs 27,385 crore in the July-September quarter. Total loans rose to Rs 23.5 lakh crore, which was 4.9% higher quarter-on-quarter, on a pro forma basis. Total deposits were sequentially up 5.3% pro forma, to Rs 21.73 lakh crore.

Net interest margin dropped to 3.4%, as compared with 4.1% as of June 30. The dip was largely owing to the high cost borrowings of HDFC. Over time, as this high cost debt is retired, the bank will replace it with retail borrowings, boosting the NIM.