HDFC Bank Q2 Results Review: High Liquidity To Keep Net Interest Margin Soft

The excess liquidity in HDFC Bank Ltd. after the merger with Housing Development Finance Corp. is likely to keep its net interest margin lower, according to analysts.

While the bank management has spoken of a 25-basis-point impact on the margins, Nomura Global Markets Research expects a recovery of about 13 basis points over a period of time. "On the other hand, the NIM drag from the I-CRR requirement is transient and should disappear in ensuing quarters," it said.

India's largest private lender's net profit rose 50.6% year-on-year to Rs 15,976 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. This exceeded the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,120 crore.

The results figures are not strictly comparable as they are the first quarterly earnings after the merger with HDFC Ltd. came into effect on July 1.

The private bank's net interest margin stood at 3.4% as of Sept. 30, as compared with 4.1% as of June 30. The softening of NIM was primarily due to the debt financing of liquidity by HDFC Ltd. before the merger, according to Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer of HDFC Bank. "Over time, some of this debt funding will be repaid, and the liquidity will be replaced by retail deposits. NIM will progressively go up as these changes happen," Vaidyanathan said in a post-earnings media briefing.

Asset quality for the lender worsened, with the gross non-performing asset ratio rising 17 basis points sequentially to 1.34% as of Sept. 30. The net NPA ratio also rose by 5 bps quarter-on-quarter to 0.35%. Out of the 1.34% gross bad loan ratio, about 22 bps was current and performing but was classified as NPA due to restructuring norms, Vaidyanathan said. Analysts, however, expect a possibility of further declines in the loan book over the next few quarters.

Total deposits at the bank grew to Rs 21.7 lakh crore in the September quarter. Gross advances increased 57.7% year-on-year to Rs 23.5 lakh crore in Q2, led by domestic retail loans.

Shares of HDFC Bank rose 1.15% to Rs 1,547 apiece as of 9:20 a.m., compared with the previous close of Rs 1,529 apiece in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Here's what the analysts said about HDFC Bank's Q2FY24 results: