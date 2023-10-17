HDFC Bank Q2 Profit Rises, ICICI Securities Revenue Surges — Earnings Wrap

HDFC Bank Ltd. reported a rise in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The lender's net profit rose 50.6% year-on-year to Rs 15,976 crore, as compared with Rs 10,605 crore a year ago. It surpassed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,120 crore.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 30.2% from last year to Rs 27,385 crore in the quarter. Other income increased 41% year-on-year to Rs 10,707 crore. The lender's net interest margin stood at 3.4% as of Sept. 30, as compared with 4.1% as of June 30.