HDFC Bank Q2 Preview: Excess Liquidity After Merger To Worsen Return Ratios

Excess liquidity in the hands of HDFC Bank Ltd., after the merger with Housing Development Finance Corp., is expected to worsen the lender's return ratios in the coming quarters, according to analysts.

The implementation of the Reserve Bank of India's incremental cash reserve ratio has also added to the already-excess liquidity with the bank. This is expected to result in a deviation of 1.9–2.1% on return on assets in the long-term range for the merged bank, as compared with 2.1% for the standalone bank.

"Our own estimates of the impact of excess liquidity and ICRR are <15 bps, and we expect this drag to reduce in the next few quarters as the liquidity gets consumed," the firm said in a note on Friday.

The bank is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on Monday.

A shortfall in priority sector loans that hampers margins would also lead to a worsening of the long-term return on assets for the next few years, Bernstein Research said in a note on Friday.

The provisional figures, released in September, showed strong deposit growth in the second quarter of the financial year, rising 30% year-on-year to Rs 21.7 lakh crore. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were up 14%. Its current account and savings deposit ratio, however, fell 780 basis points from a year ago to 37.6% as of Sept. 30.

In the June quarter, the bank's net profit stood at Rs 11.9 crore, up 29.9% year-on-year, driven by lower provisions and high net interest income. The bank's gross non-performing asset ratio rose 5 basis points from the previous quarter to 1.17%. Net NPA stood at 0.3% as of June 30, up 3 bps from the March quarter.

HDFC Bank's merger with HDFC Ltd. came into effect on July 1. The combined entity's advances rose 13% year-on-year at the end of the June quarter to Rs 22.45 lakh crore, according to an exchange filing from July 5.

The rise in bad loans in HDFC Bank's non-retail portfolio following the merger is also a key concern. "With the sharp decline in the loans outstanding and increase in NPLs in this segment, there is uncertainty on what the steady-state size of this segment would be," Bernstein Research said in its note.

A continued trend of loans turning bad, if any, would increase provisions, thereby hampering the profitability of the bank, it said.

Jefferies said that the RBI's recent rate hikes will likely hurt the bank's cost structure, as HDFC's non-retail liability book will carry a higher cost.

"Risk is from spike in rates as HDFC Bank now has a higher share of non-retail funds and its cost of funding will be more linked to market rates, than in the past," it said.

"Also, a slower than expected ramp-up of priority sector loans through the commercial and rural banking division would drag margins and ROA, as it would lead to higher cost of compliance towards priority sector loans," Jefferies said.

Axis Securities Ltd. highlighted a contraction in margin due to excess liquidity and a rise in gross non-performing loans on account of stress in the non-individual book of HDFC. The brokerage expects the provisions to rise 9.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,139 crore in the second quarter.

Additional provisions during the quarter—touted as part of the merger impact—raise questions about the entity's non-retail book, Bernstein said.

"We estimate very limited impact on risk-adjusted NIMs from a decline in the share of non-retail loans in the eHDFCL portfolio, given that the risk-adjusted yields of more retail-focused players like LICHFL are not too different from that of HDFC Ltd.," it said.