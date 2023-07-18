HDFC Bank Q1 Results Review: A Stable Quarter, Strong Asset Quality To Drive Growth

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s stable first-quarter earnings will help India's largest private lender maintain its high growth potential after the merger with Housing Development Finance Corp., according to analysts.

India's largest private lender's first-quarter net profit rose 29.9% year-on-year to Rs 11,951 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This is marginally higher than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 11,375 crore. Net interest income increased 21.1% from a year ago to Rs 23,599 crore.

However, the bank's non-performing assets were slightly elevated. The gross NPA ratio rose sequentially to 1.17%, and the net NPA ratio, too, rose marginally to 0.3% as compared with 0.27% quarter-on-quarter.

With HDFC Bank displaying a stable quarter, analysts expect high growth potential arising out of the merger amid elevated operating expenditure in the near term.

Shares of HDFC Bank rose 0.02% to Rs 1,679 apiece as of 11:55 a.m., compared with a 0.09% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 1.49% intraday to hit Rs 1,704 a share.

Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 46 maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 20.1%