HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 30%, Meets Estimates

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd.'s April-June profit rose meeting estimates on account of higher core income and lower provisions.

The bank's net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 11,951 crore, up 29.9% year-on-year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 11,375-crore net profit for the three months.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 21.1% from a year ago and stood at Rs 235,99 crore.

Gross non-performing asset ratio rose 5 basis points sequentially to 1.17%. Net NPA rose to 0.3% as of June 30 compared with 0.27% as of March 31.

Provisions for the quarter fell 10.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,860 crore.

HDFC Bank's merger with HDFC Limited also became effective starting July 1. The combined entity saw its advances rise 13% year-on-year as of June 30 to Rs 22.45 lakh crore, according to a July 5 exchange filing.

HDFC Bank has allocated over 311 crore new shares of the bank to shareholders of merged entity HDFC Ltd, according to a July 14 exchange filing by the bank.