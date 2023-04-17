HDFC Bank: Look How The Elephant Dances

In April 2022, when HDFC Bank Ltd. announced that it would be merging operations with Housing Development Finance Corp., Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan remarked that "Elephants can dance as well."

A year later, this remark is proving to be true for India's largest private bank.

HDFC Bank has seen its fixed deposits rise 30% year-on-year in FY23 to Rs 10.47 lakh crore. Total deposits were up 21% and rose to Rs 18.8 lakh crore.

This comes at a time when the banking system has seen total deposits rise by 9.58% from a year ago to Rs 180.43 lakh crore at the end of March. Time deposits for the system rose 10.2% to Rs 158.6 lakh crore.

This growth follows a year-long effort to expand the lender's branch network and invest heavily in adding liability relationships across the country.

While speaking to analysts on Saturday after announcing the March quarter results for the bank, Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said that the lender added about Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of deposits during the fourth quarter. Of this, about Rs 1.07 lakh crore, or 83%, came from retail customers.

According to Vaidyanathan, HDFC Bank told its relationship managers last year to increase fixed deposit relationships with their respective customers as a way to boost retail deposits. Last year, the penetration of time deposits in the total base of HDFC Bank customers was only 14%, Vaidyanathan said.

"We said it is a low penetration; we have enormous room to go for it, and we don't need to pay for it, right," Vaidyanathan told analysts. Despite the 30% growth in fixed deposits, the penetration of fixed deposits has only risen by about 50 basis points, he added.

"We have a long way to go to increase that penetration. We will be relentless in getting that full relationship with the customer through this," Vaidyanathan said.

The deposit strategy has added to the bank's cost profile, but it expects this to normalise over time. The cost-to-income ratio rose to around 42% in the March quarter.

In terms of loan growth, too, HDFC Bank saw the majority of it coming from its retail portfolio, which rose 21% to Rs 6.34 lakh crore, primarily driven by growth in personal loans and home loans. Advances under the commercial and rural banking businesses, which serve micro, small, and medium enterprises, rose 30% to Rs 6.29 lakh crore. Wholesale loans grew 12.6% to Rs 4.09 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank is yet to witness any material drop in retail loan demand from its customers, Vaidyanathan said. Even at the bank's subsidiary, HDB Financial Services Ltd., which serves customers a few notches below the bank's risk threshold, demand has been very strong, he said.

In a note on Monday, analysts at JP Morgan said that the loan book mix shifting in favour of retail and MSME loans will be a positive for net interest margins.

"In our view, with return on assets peaking for private banks, loan growth will be the key driver for earnings per share growth going forward... In our view, retail deposit accretion will remain the key monitorable indicator at HDFC Bank," JP Morgan said.